The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) is currently investigating 152 corruption and corruption- related cases.

The details of the cases according to the OSP will be published after it determines they fall within its authority.

The OSP made this known in its half-year report for 2023 issued on Friday, December 29, 2023.

“The Office takes especial care to safe-guard and protect the privacy and reputations of

persons it investigates. To this end, the Office seeks to avoid unnecessary

stigmatisation by conducting its operations with as little intrusion into the privacy of

individuals and the business operations of companies as the circumstances permit.

“Thus, the Office only publishes the initiation or commencement of investigation

where the Special Prosecutor deems the investigation in question to be at a threshold

which dictates communication to the public,” portions of the 20-page report read.

Meanwhile, the OSP says it has completed investigations into some major corruption and corruption-related cases in the country.

These include the Majority caucus’ alleged bribery attempt, allegations against former Minister of State, Charles Adu-Boahen, the Ghana Police Service recruitment exercise, among others.

The report added there has not been any convictions or acquittals in respect of the cases

pending before the criminal courts during the period under review.

