

Embattled Former Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Abena Dapaah’s bank accounts which hold substantial amounts in both dollars and cedis have been frozen.

The action was taken by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP).

Although the OSP holds the authority to administratively freeze accounts linked to a person of interest, court approval is necessary to prolong the action.

The hearing to solidify the development is scheduled for next week.

Sources suggest that the former minister’s bank accounts contained millions in US dollars and Ghana cedis.

Officials from the OSP also recovered funds during a search of her residences.

Court documents reveal that the OSP has filed a motion to seize the funds discovered during the residence search.

