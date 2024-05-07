The Director of Strategy, Research, and Communications at the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), Samuel Appiah Darko, has revealed that the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has indeed returned the docket of former Sanitation Minister Cecilia Dapaah.

Contrary to EOCO’s claims of intending to return the docket, Mr. Darko clarified that this action has already taken place.

“Let me start with what EOCO said yesterday [Monday, May 6] that they were going to return the docket to the OSP, that is not accurate. They have long returned the docket to us with an explanation that they have been advised by the AG [Attorney General] not to investigate” he stated.

Mr. Darko further rejected claims that the docket it forwarded to EOCO was baseless since to him, EOCO is just exhibiting its lack of interest in investigating the matter and rather attempting to blame the OSP.

“If there is no appetite to want to investigate and prosecute, tell the people of Ghana that there is no appetite but don’t try to put the blame on the OSP” he fumed.

While addressing the media at the 14th Commonwealth Regional Conference of Heads of Anti-corruption Agencies in Africa, on Monday, the Executive Director of EOCO, Maame Yaa Tiwa Addo-Danquah, disclosed that her outfit intends to return the docket because there was nothing they could do.

“If you read the A-G’s advice, whatever that we would have done had already been directed at the police CID and like he said this morning, when you investigate a case and you do not find anything, we should be bold enough to come and tell the public that for this case, even though I suspected this at the day, that wasn’t what came out; we should be bold the Ghanaian.”

