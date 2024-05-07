The Foods and Beverages Association of Ghana (FABAG) has called on the government as a matter of urgency to revise the tax systems in the country.

This comes in the wake of the exodus of multinational companies from Ghana.

Numerous multinational companies including Glovo, Dark and Lovely, Nivea, Jumia Foods, Bet 365, and Bic Pens among others have relocated from Ghana to other countries, citing high taxes and operational costs. Companies that have left.

The General Secretary of FABAG, Samuel Aggrey reacting to the development on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem said the concerns are legitimate.

He emphasised the difficulties businesses face due to high taxes, adding that the current tax system could impede the private sector’s progress.

He bemoaned that the government has not done enough to support firms that are operating in the country from the negative impact of cheap imports.

Mr Aggrey cautioned that, more businesses are working on relocating while others are also looking at cutting down on their workforce as part of measures to deal with the challenging economic environment.

This situation to him will have dire consequences on the Ghanaians who work in these companies and will further increase the unemployment rate.

“It has been a very difficult decision for most of these businesses, and if government does not take steps to deal with their concerns, they will not be left with any option than to relocate”, he warned.