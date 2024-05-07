In a move to address critical gaps in financial literacy among Ghana’s youth, Absa Bank Ghana has unveiled its Money Matters Initiative.

Launched at a well-attended event in Accra, the event aims to equip Junior and Senior High School students with essential financial knowledge and skills to navigate today’s complex economic landscape.

The Money Matters initiative addresses an urgent need for enhanced financial education in Ghana. It offers a curriculum developed in collaboration with the Ghana Education Service, the Young Investors Network, and the National Banking College. This curriculum includes practical financial skills like budgeting, saving, and investing.

“Financial literacy is about more than just understanding numbers; it is about making informed financial decisions that can transform lives,” said Adolph Kpegah, the Interim Managing Director of Absa Bank Ghana, at the event launch. “The programme is designed to demystify financial concepts, making them accessible and relatable to young minds.”

The initiative seeks to reach 60,000 students in 300 schools across four regions. Its goal is to foster a generation well-versed in financial matters, capable of making informed decisions that contribute to personal economic stability.

The programme adopts an interactive approach to learning, using real-life scenarios to engage students actively. This method aims to make financial concepts accessible and relevant, ensuring that students can apply their knowledge practically.

Tracy Tetteh, one of the participants from St. John’s Grammar SHS described the programme as very relevant and important to the youth.

“This programme by Absa is very relevant because it teaches us not only about financial literacy but the importance of saving and managing our monies so that we can secure our future and this I think it’s very important for young people to learn”, she said.

For his part, Agbedanu Woelorm, a final year student at Presec Legon, commended Absa Bank for this initiative which has exposed the youth to the complicated world of money and finance. “The knowledge gained from such programmes helps you to make informed choices and also make us more financially responsible to save towards our future”, he said.

With the launch of the Money Matters Initiative, Absa Bank Ghana has reaffirmed its commitment to empowering the nation’s youth with the financial acumen necessary for success.

