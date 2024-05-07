Dancehall musician Shatta Wale made headlines at Daddy Lumba’s Legend Night concert in the UK after a heartwarming display of unity with fellow Ghanaian music stars Samini and Daddy Lumba himself.

The event, held at the Lighthouse Theatre, witnessed an unforgettable moment as Daddy Lumba invited Samini and Shatta Wale on stage during his electrifying performance.

As the crowd cheered on, Shatta Wale didn’t hesitate to show love, sharing a tight embrace with Samini, his longtime ‘arch-rival.’ The unexpected gesture took many by surprise but was warmly received by the audience.

Shatta Wale then went on to kneel before Daddy Lumba, showing his respect and admiration for the highlife legend, before embracing him with a hug.

The unity displayed on stage was met with applause and commendation on social media, with many fans praising the artistes for setting aside their differences for the greater good of Ghanaian music.

Taking the microphone from Samini, Shatta Wale took the opportunity to acknowledge the contributions of trailblazing Ghanaian musicians like Sarkodie and Stonebwoy, emphasizing the importance of unity within the industry.

Daddy Lumba, seizing the moment, also used his platform to advise fans against unnecessary feuds, reminding them that most musicians who appear to be at odds online often share friendly greetings backstage.

He also gave Shatta Wale, Samini, Kofi Nti and Medikal the opportunity to share the stage with him on the night.

