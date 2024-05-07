A heartwarming video of rapper Sarkodie and his son playfully ‘arguing’ has gone viral on social media, eliciting laughter and admiration from fans.

In the video, Sarkodie and his son, MJ, engage in a light-hearted debate over who is more principled between them. MJ confidently asserts that he is more principled than his father, but Sarkodie playfully denies the claim, reminding MJ of a previous incident where he lied to his mother, Tracy.

MJ, determined to prove his point, folds his arms tightly as he insists on his principled nature, prompting laughter from viewers on social media.

Sarkodie jokingly tells MJ, “No, you are not principled. Because you went to tell mummy something about me which is not true… you are not my friend any more. If you are principled, you will not go and lie to mummy.”

Despite his father’s teasing, MJ continues to assert his principles, creating a heart-warming and humorous moment between the father and son.

Watch the video of Sarkodie and MJ below:

Sarkodie likes worrying MJ 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/4rLqPmCWix — kofi ĀDØFÔ (@kofi_adofo69) May 6, 2024

