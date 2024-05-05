After weeks of captivating performances and fierce competition, Ohemaa Perez has been crowned the winner of Adom TV’s Nsoromma Season 6.

The grand finale, held at the West Hills Mall, Accra, was a spectacle of talent, with Ohemaa Perez emerging victorious among the finalists.

Ohemaa Perez, with her powerful vocals and captivating stage presence, wowed the judges and audience alike, securing the top spot in the competition.

As the winner, she receives a grand prize of 25,000 Ghana Cedis, a trip to Dubai and a stopover in Kenya, plus a host of products from the show’s sponsors.

In the highly anticipated finale, 1 Don secured the second position, earning himself 15,000 Ghana Cedis and many products from sponsors.

Lee clinched the third position, receiving a cash prize of 10,000 Ghana Cedis and products from the show’s sponsors.

Throughout the season, Nsoromma Season 6 showcased the incredible talent of young Ghanaian singers, aged between 8 and 13 years old.

From soulful ballads to energetic highlife tunes, each contestant brought their unique style and flair to the stage, making it a memorable journey for both the participants and viewers.

The show featured renowned judges such as Akosua Agyapong and Andy Dosty, who provided constructive feedback and encouragement to the contestants.

Guest performers, including Akesse Brempong, DopeNation, and Afronita, added extra excitement and flair to the grand finale.

Nsoromma Season 6 was not only a platform for young talents to showcase their musical prowess but also a celebration of Ghanaian culture and heritage.

With its diverse range of performances, the show captured the hearts of audiences across the nation, reaffirming the importance of nurturing young talent in the music industry.

Congratulations to Ohemaa Perez and all the finalists of Nsoromma Season 6 for their outstanding performances and dedication throughout the competition.

