A young female soldier identified as Sherri Shalom Barley who died in a fatal car accident on March 10, 2024, has been laid to rest today alongside her father and grandmother in the Volta Region.

P.T.E Sherri Barley died barely two months after graduating from the Ghana Army on February 2, 2024.

She was 21.

She sustained serious injuries when the Hyundai vehicle with three occupants rammed into the back of a cargo car heavily loaded with firewood.

The two passengers who were in the front seats died on the spot, but Sherri was transported to Akosombo Hospital, where she passed away a day later.

Her burial has been held, together with her late father and grandmother.

According to reports, her grandmother passed on some months ago, followed by her father and she also passed on weeks apart.

The three bodies were laid together at the EP church in Adidome for their final service.