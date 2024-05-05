This year’s ban on drumming, noise-making will officially takes effect tomorrow, May 6.

Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) announced this in a statement copied to Adomonline.com.

As part of preparations towards the annual Homowo festival of the Ga’s, the Traditional Council will commence a one-month ban which ends on June 6.

The statement said during the period of ban, all worship activities must be confined to church or mosque premises and all noise levels must be minimized to the barest limit possible.

The use of instruments, positioning of loudspeakers outside, roadside evangelism are to be ceased without this period.

Religious bodies, traditional authorities and the citizenry are cautioned to avoid using derogatory remarks about the belief.

AMA issued the directives in the interest of peace, harmony and national security.

Find attached press statement: