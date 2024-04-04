The Ga Traditional Council has announced that this year’s ban on drumming and noise-making will commence from Monday, May 6, to Thursday, June 6.

In a statement signed by the Ga Mantse and President of the Ga Traditional Council, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, the ban is expected to stop all forms of noise-making activities within the Ga State.

The statement also stressed that during this period, celebratory events and funerals should be put on hold.

“Noise-making activities, including clapping of hands, use of tambourines, and other musical instruments are prohibited during this period.

“The placement of loudspeakers outside church premises and mosques is banned during this period. Roadside evangelism, the use of megaphones, and other loudspeakers should also be avoided entirely during this period.

“Funeral rites and related activities are also prohibited during this period and up to a week after the official ban is lifted on Thursday 13th June 2024,” the state added.

Again, the Ga Traditional Council issued a stern warning that it would apply tougher sanctions on noise-making violations.

The Council reaffirmed its commitment to upholding its cherished practice as the annual tradition of observing the customary ban on noisemaking approaches.

It further noted the establishment of a task force, in collaboration with REGSEC and various metropolitan, municipal, and district assemblies, to collaborate with law enforcement and security agencies in enforcing the ban.