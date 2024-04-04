The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has announced plans to review its medicines list and tariffs to address the issue of illegal charges, commonly referred to as ‘copayments’, imposed on clients of the health insurance scheme.

The Chief Executive Officer of the NHIA, Dr. Da-costa Aboagye, revealed that the review aims to ensure that the tariffs accurately reflect the current economic conditions of the country.

This initiative forms part of broader measures being implemented to tackle the challenge of illegal payments by health facilities.

Dr. Aboagye further explained that, the NHIA is working to establish systems that will enable automatic adjustments of tariffs in response to changes in the economy.

This proactive approach is intended to prevent instances of overcharging and ensure fair and transparent pricing within the health insurance system.

