The Independent Power Generators Ghana (IPGG) has lauded President Nana Akufo-Addo’s directive for the Volta River Authority (VRA) to halt electricity exportation to Togo, Burkina Faso and other neighbouring countries.

Speaking on Adom FM Burning Issues, the CEO, Dr. Elikplim Kwabla Apetorgbor said the directive was in order, given that Ghana is currently facing shortage in supply.

“Why should we supply to other countries when we do not have adequate generation for ourselves? The challenge is that VRA is exporting the electricity as a state owned agency so if the nation is in a challenge, they should be the first to suspend any activity that does not benefit the country. So if the President has issued such a directive, then it is in the interest of the nation,” he said.

Chairman of the Energy Committee of Parliament, Samuel Atta Akyea on Tuesday revealed that President Akufo-Addo has instructed VRA to scale back electricity exports to neighbouring countries amidst the recent power outages commonly referred to as ‘dumsor’.

However, IPPG has acknowledged that while the directive may not completely resolve the energy crisis, it will provide some relief and stability within the domestic market.

ALSO READ: