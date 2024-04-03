President Akufo-Addo has issued a directive to curtail the export of electricity to neighbouring countries in response to the ongoing intermittent power outages popularly known as ‘dumsor’.

Chairman of the Energy Committee of Parliament, Samuel Atta Akyea, made this revelation on JoyNews’ PM Express on Tuesday.

Speaking on the show, Mr Atta Akyea indicated that the directive exhibits the President’s prioritisation of domestic energy requirements over potential profits from exporting electricity.

He underscored the President’s commitment to addressing the prevailing instability in the country’s power supply.

“The President has a sense of the national need rather than making profits abroad,” he stated.

Mr Atta Akyea, who doubles as MP for Akim Abuakwa South stressed the need for redirecting electricity generated for export back into the national grid to alleviate the ongoing power crisis.

Ghana has been grappling with erratic electricity supply in recent times, leading to disruptions in various sectors and inconveniences for consumers.

Meanwhile, the country exports power to neigbouring countries including Togo, Benin and Burkina Faso, thus the decision to curtail electricity exports is a preliminary step by the government to mitigate the impact of the power crisis on the nation’s economy and the populace.

Per Mr Atta Akyea’s disclosure, the directive is expected to be implemented swiftly, with immediate measures to reroute electricity generated for export back into the national grid.

“We cannot afford to say “Okay, let’s make good money abroad and let the national economy suffer.” So in the meantime, whatever is going outside would be curtailed and fed on the national grid so that we have electricity,” he told host Evans Mensah.

