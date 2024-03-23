The Independent Power Generators, Ghana (IPGG), has attributed the current power outages to the Volta River Authority’s excessive exportation of electricity to other countries.

Its Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Elikplim Kwabla Apetorgbor, pointed out that the VRA is focusing on exporting power to neighboring countries and is therefore not meeting its domestic obligations.

Dr. Apetorgbor, noted that though the VRA has been tasked to explore the export market to reduce the burden of idle-capacity on government, it must do so within the law.

“It is a regulatory requirement to ensure the domestic demand is met whilst maintaining the set 18% reserve margin”, he explained.

“It is a great disservice to mother Ghana and Ghanaians for VRA to be exporting the most affordable hydro generation to neighbouring countries – Burkina Faso, Togo and Benin whilst the Ministry of Energy, PURC [Public Utilities Regulator Commission] and ECG [Electricity Company of Ghana] remain unconcerned and force the Ghanaian taxpayers pay for the expensive thermal generation and also sleep in the dark”, he continued.

Consistently, he added over 200 megawatts is being exported, stressing it defies simple logic!

ALSO READ: