Executive Director of the Africa Centre for Energy Policy (ACEP), Benjamin Boakye is warning that the current power crisis will get worse.

According to him, the shortfall in the supply of gas for the power plants has still not been fixed.

Speaking on Newsfile, Mr. Boakye also revealed that, politicians are controlling the procurement of gas for the thermal plants and siphoning the resources that could help keep the power on.

“If the government buys fuel today, we can have the power running, we can have the lights on. But it is not sustainable for government to be doing that.

“It is not sustainable for us to be sacrificing the budget to be paying for the fuel. Even if we were going to give the fuel to ECG and they guaranteed that they will sell the power and recover the money, it wouldn’t be a problem,” he said on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Director of Communications of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagba has apologised on behalf of his party for the intermittent power outages.

He admitted the frustration of Ghanaians was justified and said his government would fix the problem.

