The West African Gas Pipeline Company Limited (WAPCo) has blamed the widespread power outages experienced in most parts of the country on Friday, March 22, on a system glitch at the Tema facility.

Parts of Accra including Tema, Lapaz, Weija, Mallam, Kasoa barrier and other places experienced power outages on Friday.

In a statement on Saturday, WAPCo explained that its Tema facility completely shut down due to a system glitch at about 10.30 pm.

Gas delivery according to WAPCo resumed at the Tema facility for its customers in Tema at around 6.30 am Saturday.

“The West African Gas Pipeline Company Limited (WAPCo) has resumed gas delivery at its Regulating and Metering Station at Tema, Accra, after a system shut down. At about 10.30 pm last night, WAPCo’s Tema facility completely shut down due to a system glitch.

“Our engineers worked assiduously through the night, and we resumed gas delivery to our customers in Tema at around 6.30 am this morning,” Dr Isaac Adjei Doku, General Manager, Corporate Affairs said in the statement.

