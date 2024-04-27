President Akufo-Addo’s long-serving driver, Dr Gerald Joseph Addo, has clinched the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) parliamentary candidacy for the La Dadekotopon constituency.

He secured 664 votes, surpassing his main rival, Solomon Kotey Niikio, who garnered 555 votes.

The National Executive Committee of the NPP authorised a primary in La Dadekotopon following the resignation of the elected parliamentary candidate, Dr Joseph Tetteh, citing personal reasons.

His decision to contest in the primary came after Dr Joseph Tetteh’s resignation.

Having served as President Akufo-Addo’s driver for over two decades, Addo expressed his readiness to serve the constituency.

Recently, Addo made a significant contribution to the party by donating an office complex located on Ako Adjei Road.

This move was seen as timely, as the party lacked a permanent office space, forcing executives to operate from rented premises.

During the donation, the President’s driver emphasised his commitment to supporting the NPP’s quest to regain the La Dadekotopon seat from the NDC.

His gesture was lauded by party members as a demonstration of his dedication to the party’s cause.

The NPP’s loss of the La Dadekotopon seat to the NDC’s Rita Naa Odoley Sowah in the 2020 election heightened the party’s determination to reclaim it in the upcoming polls.