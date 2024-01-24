The West African Gas Pipeline Company (WAPCo) has declared a planned emergency shutdown and high-integrity pressure protection system proof tests at its facilities across Ghana, Togo, Nigeria, and Benin from January 28 to 30, 2024.

This initiative is in compliance with the requirements set by its regulatory authority, the West African Gas Pipeline Authority.

In a statement released on January 23, WAPCo assured that it has proactively informed all relevant stakeholders well in advance.

A detailed schedule has been provided to ensure that all parties are aligned, minimizing potential disruptions during the planned activities.

WAPCo’s statement reads, “The West African Gas Pipeline Company Limited (WAPCo) is set to conduct a coordinated and planned Emergency Shut Down (ESD) and High Integrity Pressure Protection System (HIPPS) Proof tests at our facilities in Ghana, Togo, Benin, and Nigeria between January 28th and 30th, 2024.” The schedule for the regulatory Emergency Shut Down and HIPPS Proof tests is as follows:

Sunday, January 28, 2024:

Itoki Regulating and Metering Station, Nigeria, from 08:00 to 16:00Lagos Beach Compressor Station, Nigeria, from 08:00 to 16:00

Tema and Takoradi Regulating and Metering Station, Ghana, from 08:00 to 16:00.

Monday, January 29, 2024:

Cotonou Regulating and Metering Station, Benin, from 08:00 to 16:00.

Tuesday, January 30, 2024:

Lome Regulating and Metering Station, Togo from 09:00 to 15:00

