Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Lottery Authority (NLA), Sammi Awuku, has narrated how a man faked his wife’s death to get money from him.

According to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Akuapem North parliamentary candidate, the culprit came to him with his wife’s obituary, requesting money for her funeral.

This, he said was after he requested for evidence when the man informed him about the death of his wife.

Despite not disclosing when exactly the incident happened, Mr Awuku said he fell for the trick and contributed money towards the funeral.

The NLA boss narrated this as he shared how politicians are sometimes targeted for financial assistance under false pretenses.

He stated that, it took a meeting with the man’s friend for him to know he was deceived.

“About a month later, I met him and asked why he was no longer in black, just a short period after his wife’s burial. He was with someone, and the person asked him when his wife passed but he responded he doesn’t have to tell him everything.

“I was surprised at his response and later, the friend called to tell me his wife is not dead” he recounted on Accra-based Peace FM.

ALSO READ: