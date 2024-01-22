The National Secretariat of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has outlined the protocols governing the upcoming parliamentary primaries scheduled for Saturday, January 27, 2024.

The party in a statement said these protocols have been devised to uphold the integrity and fairness of the electoral process.

According to the statement, each constituency nationwide will have one voting center.

In constituencies with a large number of delegates, the Electoral Commission (EC) may establish additional polling stations at the center to expedite the process.

The statement urged all stakeholders to adhere to these provisions to ensure a smooth and transparent electoral process.

The EC will oversee the elections and bear the responsibility of ensuring a transparent, free, and fair election.

The statement explicitly stated, “No person, whether a government appointee, party official, or otherwise, shall act in contravention of the Electoral Commission and these guidelines.”

Read full statement: