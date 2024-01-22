The Director of Communication for the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), William Boateng, has announced a tough initiative to combat illegal connections.

Mr. Boateng revealed that, tackling illegal connections poses a significant challenge for the ECG.

“The pressure is too much, and we are working tirelessly. We have access to any court of jurisdiction and will send those people who are caught in that act to court. We will take back our money, publish their names, and display their photos in the media to prevent illegal connections,” he said in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Monday.

He said the ECG will embark on this exercise in February.

However, he announced a proactive approach, stating, “From next month, we will embark on arresting people involved in illegal connections.”

In addition to addressing illegal connections, Mr. Boateng said ECG needs about 800,000 meters to clear backlogs.

He described this as a “work in progress” and assured the public that the ECG has transitioned to a paperless system to enhance efficiency.

Mr. Boatenf therefore expressed optimism about improvements in their operations.