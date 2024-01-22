A prophet was nearly lynched by angry residents at Awutu Bereku in the Central region for allegedly attempting to sleep with a married woman.

Prophet Kwesi Nsonyameye Yaka popularly known as Spiritual IGP was reportedly caught in the act.

According to reports, the founder and leader of Graceland Chapel International told the woman she needed spiritual cleansing due to her martial issues.

He then convinced the lady that, the principalities tormenting her and could only be exorcised through a spiritual cleansing which includes they sleeping together.

The lady told her family about the prophet’s evil intentions. They then laid ambush and caught the man of God pants down in her matrimonial home.

Adom News reporter, Kofi Adjei who followed the story reported that, angry residents stripped the prophet naked and subjected him to severe beatings.

But for the intervention of some good residents, Spiritual IGP would have been lynched.

Prophet Yaka was rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

This incident is not the first time that the religious leader has been involved in matters of sexual misconduct.

Exactly one year ago, he was arrested for allegedly defiling a minor. When quizzed, he claimed he was doing spiritual cleansing.

Meanwhile, residents in the area said they are not surprised about the conduct of the prophet.

A resident, Esi Gyamfua in an interview on Adom News said the self-acclaimed prophet is a “womaniser”.

His preference, she claimed are curvy plus-size woman with big breasts.

