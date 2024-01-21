Gospel singer, Moses Bliss has finally revealed how he met his beautiful wife, Marie Wiseborn.

He revealed that he had met her through Instagram, but in a rather unique way.

He disclosed how she had danced to his popular song, “Miracle no dey tire Jesus”.

While dancing to it, she had tagged him to it. He had seen the video and had immediately sent her a DM to respond to the dance, expressing that he loved her dance moves.

Responding to him, she thanked him while also gushing about the fact that she really loved his song. After that, the conversation continued and the rest they say is history.

He recounted on Instagram that it was exactly one year ago he was tagged to the video by Mary Wiseborn and that there are some things only God can orchestrate.

He also went on to tell people that if there was anybody who was believing God for a testimony, that God would work out that testimony in Jesus name.

He went on to reveal that his soon-to-be wife, Marie Wiseborn, hardly dances and hardly posts online, but God kept prompting her to make a video and post.

She finally obeyed it and posted the video by 2:am and he miraculously saw it. He further revealed that they had become friends for a long time and that things had progressed to the place where they were currently in today.

Moses Bliss had taken to his Instagram to announce his engagement to Marie Wiseborn. His fiancée had also gushed over him while stating that he was a gift that God gave to her.

She also revealed that a lot of times her mother had asked her while she was still single and that she always stated she was still single because she knows that God is preparing her man of God.

Netizens took to hailing her for her very simple look which she wore for her engagement. Her hair was all natural while she wore minimal makeup and little to no jewelry.