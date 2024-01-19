Few months after crying to God for a bride, Nigerian gospel singer, Moses Bliss has proposed to his Ghanaian girlfriend in grand style.

He made vows to Marie Wiseborn, a Ghanaian residing in the UK and a graduate of the University of Surrey’s School of Law.

The intimate proposal was a meticulously arranged indoor event with exquisite decorations.

The Bigger Everyday singer had violists playing his favorite song which he personally wrote for her, while he went on one knee and adorned her with a diamond ring.

According to him, his lover is evidence that God has shown him mercy.

“She is the love of my life, she was designed, crafted, molded and shaped specifically for me. I cant wait to put a smile on her face. She is an embodiment of Proverbs 31”.

The singer gained attention when actress, Ekene Umenwa knelt for him at her wedding, sparking discussions about his marital status.

Bliss had later expressed his desire for a wife and sought divine guidance for this aspect of his life.

Watch full video of his proposal below: