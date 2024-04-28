Nigerian gospel musician, Moses Bliss, has once again demonstrated his generosity by gifting three talented young gospel artists under his label, Spotlite Nation, brand new cars.

According to him, the gifts to Neeja, SON Music, and Godfrey Gad is to encourage them to uphold the Heavenly ministry.

Videos he shared on social media captured the moment he handed over the well-decorated Honda cars to their new owners.

Overwhelmed with joy and gratitude, the beneficiaries prayed for endless blessings on his life and for his music and business to flourish.

They acknowledged him not only as a mentor but also as a ‘destiny helper’ who has had significant influence in their lives and careers.

Meanwhile, Moses Bliss made a similar gesture exactly a year ago when he gifted three other set of artistes new cars.

