Popular gospel artiste, Moses Bliss is celebrating three months of marital bliss with his wife, Marie Wiseborn.

The couple, who tied the knot recently, has been enjoying a joyous start to their married life.

Moses Bliss took to Instagram to share a heartfelt post, accompanied by a photo of himself and his wife.

In his message, he expressed deep gratitude to God for the faithfulness, peace, and greatness they have experienced in their marriage so far.

He referenced Proverbs 10:22, highlighting the blessings they have received, and reiterated his love for Marie Wiseborn.

“Thanking God for 3 months of His faithfulness, peace and goodness, truly we have experienced Proverbs 10:22. I cherish and love you dearly @mosesbliss ❤️ #foreverbliss,” he wrote.

The post quickly garnered attention, with fans and followers flooding the comments section with prayers and well-wishes for the couple.

Many expressed their happiness for Moses Bliss and Marie Wiseborn, wishing them continued joy and blessings in their marriage.