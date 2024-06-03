Popular Kumawood actor, Kwadwo Nkansah popularly known as Lil Win, has appeared before the Asokore Mampong District Court following his arrest.

This is because actor Lil Win is set to appear before the court after an accident involving a vehicle he was driving last week claimed the life of a 3-year-old child.

The Police apprehended him shortly after he was discharged from the hospital on Monday, June 3.

Lil Win’s arrest is in connected with a recent accident that tragically resulted in the death of a three-year-old boy.

Following the incident, there was significant public pressure for justice to be served.

The Police had previously explained that the delay in arresting Lil Win was due to his health condition.

They had stationed a Police vehicle at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital to ensure his immediate apprehension upon release.

Reports also indicate that, some of Lil Win’s crew members sustained injuries during the incident.

There is heavy Police presence in court to avert chaos between the family of the deceased and fans of the actor.

