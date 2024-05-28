Three-year-old who died in accident involving Lil Win buried

The funeral ceremony for the three-year-old boy tragically killed in the car accident involving actor Kwadwo Nkansah, widely known as Lil Win, has taken place.

The young boy, named Nana Yaw, was traveling with his father when their vehicle was struck by Lil Win’s car in Amakom over the weekend.

Eyewitnesses recounted that, Lil Win was driving at a high speed when the collision occurred.

Following the crash, Nana Yaw and his father were swiftly taken to a nearby medical facility and later transferred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

Regrettably, Nana Yaw died.

His father, Jacob Kofi Ampomah, is currently undergoing treatment for a leg fracture sustained during the accident.

Their vehicle, severely damaged in the collision, is in Police custody pending investigations.

The grieving family has urged authorities to conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the incident and ensure justice is served.

They are contemplating legal action and have voiced their concerns regarding the lack of attention given to the victims at the accident site, with most of the focus directed towards the actor.

Yaw Gyamfi, a relative of the deceased, told Citi News that both eyewitnesses and police sources corroborated that Lil Win was driving recklessly and had veered off his lane.

He emphasized the necessity for the law to be upheld.

Lil Win, who also sustained injuries, was captured in a video being assisted into another vehicle.

His branded Benz, involved in the accident, suffered significant damage.

Additionally, footage showed a woman whose car was hit, alleging that the actor was speeding and not in his designated lane.

Despite the ordeal, Lil Win made an appearance at the premiere of his movie “A Country Called Ghana” in Kumasi on Saturday night.

However, his management team, present at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, declined to provide any comments when approached by Citi News.

As the grieving family lays their three-year-old to rest, their quest for justice remains unwavering.

