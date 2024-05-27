The car crash involving actor Kwadwo Nkansah, also known as Lil Win, resulted in the tragic death of a three-year-old boy named Nana Yaw.

The accident occurred on Saturday morning at Amakom, a suburb of Kumasi in the Ashanti region.

According to eyewitnesses, the actor was driving at top speed from the Amakom intersection to the WAEC area when he suddenly veered into the adjacent lane and run into the vehicle.

The boy, who was in a vehicle with his father, was rushed to a nearby health facility and later transferred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

His father, Jacob Kofi Ampomah, sustained a leg fracture and is currently receiving treatment at the hospital’s Emergency Unit.

The family of the deceased is urging the Police to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident and ensure that justice is served.

They are also considering legal action and have expressed concerns about the lack of attention given to the victims at the accident scene, with the focus primarily on the actor.

A relative of the deceased, Yaw Gyamfi speaking to Citi News said both eyewitnesses and Police sources confirmed that Lil Win was speeding.

The family insists that the law must be enforced.

Lil Win also suffered injuries in the accident and was seen in a video being carried into another vehicle.

His two passengers also sustained head injuries. The impact of the collision left the two cars damaged.

A third victim said her car lights were smashed by the speeding vehicle.

Despite the incident, Lil Win attended the premiere of his movie “A Country Called Ghana” in Kumasi on Saturday night.

