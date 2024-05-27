Three officials from Somè Senior High School in the Volta Region have been interdicted by the Ghana Education Service (GES) pending an investigation into an alleged food item theft.

Richard Ametorxe (Bursar), Yorm Dzikumu (Matron), and Alex Obuadi (Storekeeper) have been suspended immediately.

The investigation was triggered by a search conducted by alumni and the Assembly member on the evening of Friday, May 24, when the bursar and matron were leaving the premises.

During the search, food items such as tin tomatoes, mackerel, cleaning agents, and insecticide spray were found in the possession of the matron.

Also, two other individuals, an Assistant headmistress, and a cook, have been apprehended for their purported involvement in a syndicate stealing food designated for students.

The Assistant headmistress has been detained by the Holice for further questioning.

In a statement released on Monday, May 27, 2024, GES directed the three interdicted officers to transfer their duties to the school’s Headmaster.

Meanwhile, an investigative committee has been set up to probe the matter, with a deadline of two weeks to submit its findings to Management.