Armed men have robbed security officers protecting contractors working on the Ofankor to Nsawam road project.

Reports indicate that, the incident occurred at the Ofankor railway bridge section of the road.

The affected contractors promptly reported the incident at the Ofankor Police Station.

According to the Senior Project Manager, Abdulai Mahama, the robbery occurred at night.

He said the armed gang assaulted the security officers, took their phones and personal belongings before restraining them.

The incident occurred when the security officers confronted a group of robbers attempting to loot a broken-down truck from Burkina Faso.

Mr Mahama said the junction road, from Ofankor to Nsawam, has been susceptible to such criminal activities in the past.

“The head of internal security called me that one of Burkina or the foreign trucks had developed a fault in that particular section. And as usual, when there are some of these faulty vehicles, these robbers make it a target to be able to go and get what is in those trucks.

“So, one of the security men informed us that around 12:45 am, a Camry salon car, Toyota Camry, it is a black vehicle, got to that location and approached the security.”

“In the exchange of words, they tied the two security men, attacked two other men who were in the car and took their money and some phones and bolted” Mr. Mahama added.

He bemoaned how in spite of the incessant armed robbery attacks, the Police is yet to act on their pleas for protection.

“This has been happening on the stretch anytime we have some of these faulty vehicles along the Ofankor stretch. But we have reported to the Ofankor Police, and they have assured us that they are commencing an investigation,” he recounted.

READ ALSO: