Former Black Stars player, Laryea Kingston has confirmed his resignation as Ghana’s Under 17 coach.

This takes effect after the U-17 WAFU Zone B tournament.

The former Ghana international announced on Saturday following Ghana’s 2-1 semifinal defeat in the WAFU B tournament, which also meant they missed qualifying for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations.

During the post-match press conference, Kingston expressed his disappointment and delivered an emotional speech announcing his exit.

He emphasized his dedication to the country, both as a player and a coach.

Kingston revealed that, he decided to resign during the team’s trip to Russia for the U-16 tournament.

“This six or seven months, I have given my all. I have done my part as a technical person,” he said.

“After we returned from Russia, that was when I decided whether we win the tournament or not, I am moving on. So in this case, I am resigning from my role as the U-17 coach after the tournament.

“I have made that decision already before the tournament started but the explanation will come out later,” he added.

Video below:

Kingston, who was appointed in April and initially served as Assistant coach, oversaw a period where the team showcased some of the best football from Ghana’s youth, scoring 54 goals in 18 games.

Despite the Black Starlets elimination, they will still compete for third place in the tournament.