FC Petrocub have secured the Moldovan Cup on Saturday evening.

Petrocub faced Zimbru in the final held at the Zimbru Stadium.

Zimbru took an early lead with Emmanuel Chinemerem Aleribe scoring in the 6th minute, finishing the first half at 1-0.

In the second half, Teodor Lungu equalized for Petrocub in the 58th minute. Ion Jardan then put Petrocub ahead in the 76th minute.

Mihai Lupan sealed the victory three minutes later, making the final score 3-1, and securing the prestigious trophy for Petrocub.

This triumph marks a successful season for FC Petrocub, as they have also clinched the Moldovan top-flight league title, completing a remarkable double.

FC Petrocub is owned by former Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Nana Yaw Amponsah.

Under Nana Yaw Amponsah’s leadership, FC Petrocub brought in three Ghanaian players: Razak Abalorah, David Abagna, and Seidu Bassit.

Award-winning sports broadcaster, Patrick Osei Agyemang, aka, Countryman Songo, Akosua Dentaa Amoateng, and David Obeng-Nyarko all joined the celebration of the Cup.