Former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah is now President of FC Petrocub Hîncesti in Moldova’s top-flight league.

This appointment comes as a result of a strategic partnership between the Moldovan club and an undisclosed company, presenting not only financial advantages but also bringing in the accomplished football administrator to lead the team.

As per the terms of the collaboration, Nana Yaw Amponsah has been officially designated as the new President of FC Petrocub, heralding a potential era of positive transformation for the club and marking a significant milestone in its history.

The announcement of Nana Yaw Amponsah’s appointment as President was made by FC Petrocub through its official social media channels.

The club shared, “FC Petrocub has entered into a partnership agreement with an international investment company. Pursuant to this agreement, Nana Yaw Amponsah assumes the role of president of the team.”

Nana Yaw Amponsah’s tenure with Asante Kotoko concluded last year, culminating in his departure from the club he joined in 2020.

During his time with the Porcupine Warriors, he secured one Ghana Premier League title for the team.