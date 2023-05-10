Chief Executive Officer of Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah, has apologised to the fans following their unimpressive performance in the ongoing season.

The Porcupine Warriors, who are the defending champions, have been poor in the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League campaign and seem they will end the season trophyless.

The poor results led to the sacking of Seydou Zerbo who replaced Prosper Narteh Ogum on a two-year deal.

Kotoko are trailing by eight points to Aduana Stars, who lead the log with 52 points with four matches to end the season.

“I will thank Kotoko fans for the support thus far, without them we wouldn’t have been where we are. We are sorry for the disappointment this season,” Nana Yaw Amponsah told Oyerepa FM.

“Regardless of everything, we need their support because a friend in need is a friend indeed. We will plead with them to have patience with us and the players. It is painful,” he added.

They are currently in sixth place with 44 points after 30 games and have failed to win any of their last three matches in the competition.

Kotoko will be hosted by relegated Kotoku Royals in the matchday 31 games at the Theatre of Dreams at Dawu on Sunday.

