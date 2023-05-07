The matchday 30 games of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League have ended at the various stadia with exciting results with two games left to be played.

On Saturday at the Aliu Mahama Stadium, Tamale City hammered King Faisal 4-0 to revive their survival hopes.

Both teams were aware that losing would place them in the relegation zone, and thus, they were determined to secure a win at all costs.

The game kicked off with a quick start, and in the third minute, Sammy Osei Akoto scored the opening goal for Tamale City.

King Faisal attempted to fight back, but Sampson Eduku extended the lead with two goals in the 14th and 32nd minutes, respectively.

The second half saw King Faisal attempt to stage a comeback, but their efforts were not enough to alter the result.

Tamale City maintained their momentum and added a fourth goal through Godknows Jakpasu in the 54th minute, securing a massive win.

Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Stadium were held to a 1-1 drawn game against Bibiani Gold Stars in the Sunday games.

Solomon Safo-Taylor scored a well-taken goal to put Kotoko in front after receiving a well-placed pass from one of his teammates.

In the match’s closing stages, Gold Stars’ efforts finally paid off when former Hearts of Oak striker Abednego Tetteh scored an equaliser in stoppage time. This goal stunned the Kotoko fans, who had been expecting their team to secure a win.

Great Olympics at the Red Bull Arena at Sogakope defeated Kotoku Royals 2-0 to revive their survival hopes.

Isaac Mensah broke the deadlock on the 44th minute of the game before recess.

Later in the 54th minute of the second half, Michael Osei equalised to double the lead for Great Olympics.

The win has propelled the Wonder Club to move from the relegation zone. However, Kotoku Royals have officially relegated following the defeat.

Real Tamale United at the Aliu Mahama Stadium were held to a goalless game against Dreams FC.

At the Golden City Park, Berekum Chelsea dismantled Accra Lions by 4-0. The game ended goalless in the first half.

After the break, the host broke the deadlock through Stephen Amankona who scored from the spot in the 47th minute mark.

Christopher Ennin’s side kept pushing and grabbed their second goal of the match through Amankona in the 60th minute.

Five minutes later, Berekum Chelsea found the back of the net through Dramani Awuah to extend their lead in the much-anticipated encounter.

The home team continued their demolishing exercise and registered their fourth goal of the match in the additional minutes of the tie through Henry Ainsu.

FC Samartex 1996 at the Nsenkyire Sports Complex shared spoils with Hearts of Oak after their game ended 2-2.

The home side broke the deadlock through Kwasi Ofosu on the 7th minute.

Hearts of Oak had to be rescued by their goalkeeper Richard Attah on a few occasions as Samartex continued to attack the Phobians.

Linda Mtange made a beautiful run in the 26th minute and took on two Samartex defenders but his final cross into the box of Samartex was stopped.

Three minutes to halftime Gideon Asante Yeboah equalized for the away side.

After halftime, the Phobians changed their tactics and took control of the game. In the 64th minute, Linda Mtange made it 2-1 to the Hearts of Oak.

However, Emmanuel Keyekeh made it 2-2 in the 76th minute and Samartex scored the winner in injury time to claim victory.

Legon Cities at the El-Wak Stadium recorded a hard-fought win against Nsoatreman FC to revive their hopes of playing Premier League football next season.

Eric Osei Bonsu scored the opening goal directly from a corner kick in the 10th minute.

Samuel Ofori equalized for Nsoatreman FC after tapping in a low-cross delivered by Emmanuel Kotei from a close range in the 14th minute.

Samuel Armah helped Legon Cities regain the lead in the 24th minute as they continued to attack Nsoatreman. Abdul Rahman then made it 3-1 in the 37th minute.

As the first half came to a close, Samuel Ofori scored his second goal of the game for Nsoatreman FC, giving Legon Cities a 3-2 lead.

However, the home side ended the game with 10 players after Samuel Armah was sent off in injury time.

Meanwhile, two games will be played tomorrow. Aduana FC will welcome Karela United to the Nana Agyemang Badu I Park while Medeama SC will tackle Bechem United at Akoon Park.

Aduana FC, Bechem Unite, Medeama SC and Berekum Chelsea complete the top four.

Nsoatreman FC, King Faisal and Kotoku Royals sit in the drop zone.

𝗙𝗨𝗟𝗟-𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘

Tamale City 4-0 King Faisal

Asante Kotoko 1-1 Gold Stars

Great Olympics 2-0 Kotoku Royals

Real Tamale United 0-0 Dreams FC

Berekum Chelsea 4-0 Accra Lions

FC Samartex 2-2 Hearts of Oak

Legon Cities 3-2 Nsoatreman FC

Aduana FC v Karela United [MONDAY]

Medeama SC v Bechem United [MONDAY]