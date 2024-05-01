Hearts of Oak’s misery were deepened following a 1-0 defeat against Accra Lions on Wednesday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The defeat means the Phobians have recorded their fourth loss in five games under coach Aboubakar Outtarra.

In the match against Accra Lions, Hearts of Oak aimed to turn their fortunes around but suffered another setback when defender Ibrahim Issa netted the winning goal in the 56th minute.

Despite having 53% possession, Hearts of Oak couldn’t capitalize, as Lions showcased their attacking prowess with eight attempts on goal, one more than the Phobians.

The decisive goal came from a brilliant team move initiated by right-back Ibrahim Issa from his own half. With this win, Lions solidified their position in the league, currently sitting third and well within reach of the title.

The team’s promising start under the Ivorian coach, which saw them enjoy a five-game winning streak, now seems like a distant memory.

However, their recent form has been disappointing, with the club losing five of their last six games.

They now find themselves in a precarious position, with just four points keeping them clear of the relegation zone and will be hosted by Berekum Chelsea in the matchday 29 games at the Golden City Park this weekend.