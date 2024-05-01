The University of Ghana Stadium is set to host the WAFU B U-17 Cup of Nations (AFCON) this month, serving as the qualifying pathway to the 2024 U-17 African Cup of Nations.

Scheduled to commence on May 15, 2024, the competition will feature Ghana alongside six other West African nations: Cote d’Ivoire, Benin, Nigeria, Niger, Burkina Faso, and Togo, all vying for the coveted AFCON ticket.

Host nation Ghana finds itself in Group A with Benin and Cote d’Ivoire, while Group B comprises Nigeria, Niger, Burkina Faso, and Togo.

The recently completed University of Ghana Stadium, which previously hosted the African Games 2023, will serve as the focal point for the tournament’s matches.

Training facilities for participating teams will include the Oval field, Mensah Sarbah pitch, and Union Ghana field.

The competition is set to start on May 29, 2024.