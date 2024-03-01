Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia will today March 1, 2024, commission the University of Ghana Stadium for the African Games 2023.

The 20,000 capacity which has been completed to host the 13th edition of the multi-sport event will be centre of attraction for the field and track disciplines during the games.

About 13,000 athletes, officials, and volunteers from 54 African countries are expected in Accra for the two-week competition, and the commissioning of the venue signifies the final phase of preparations.

President Akufo-Addo about two weeks ago, commissioned the Borteyman Sports Complex, and his vice will commission the Legon Stadium.

On Wednesday, February 28, Ghana Athletics Association organised a national open championship to test the new equipment and tracks laid for the competition.

