President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo expressed pride in the completion of preparations for the upcoming African Games.

He shared his satisfaction on Tuesday during the State of the Nation Address, mentioning the challenges faced and achievements gained by both the Local Organizing Committee and Sports Ministry.

The 13th African Games are set to run from March 8 to March 23, with the University of Ghana Stadium and Borteyman Sports Complex hosting the majority of the competition’s disciplines.

“It gives me great pleasure to report that all the preparations are ready for Ghana to welcome sportsmen and women from around the continent to participate in the 13th edition of the African Games,” said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo during the address. It seems incredible, but this is the first time that Ghana will be hosting these games.”

Despite financial issues surfacing in the midst of preparations, the President applauded the courage shown in hosting the games. “It has taken a lot of courage to have persisted with the decision to host the games, especially when our financial problems came in the midst of the preparations. But I am glad we went ahead. The preparations are all complete.”

Moreover, this year’s African Games will be qualifiers for the 2024 Olympic Games in seven disciplines.

