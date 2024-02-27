President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has is confident in the resurgence of the Black Stars, believing that they will reclaim their former glory.

Recent performances by the senior national team have been lackluster, with disappointing showings in both the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and the World Cup qualifiers.

In the past two AFCON campaigns in Cameroon and Ivory Coast, the team failed to secure a victory, exiting at the group stage.

The Black Stars faced similar struggles at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, bowing out at the group stage after finishing at the bottom of their group.

Despite these setbacks, President Akufo-Addo remains optimistic about the team’s future.

During his State of the Nation Address, he expressed unwavering faith that the Black Stars will rise again and bring pride to the nation.

“I have no doubt that the Black Stars will rise up and make us proud again,” he affirmed.

Looking ahead, the Black Stars will resume their journey in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers with a doubleheader against Mali scheduled for June.