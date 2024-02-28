Ghana Premier League side, Hearts of Oak has made a significant announcement regarding its leadership structure.

In an official communication shared on the club’s social media platform, X (formerly known as Twitter), the Phobians announced that the board has been dissolved.

The club has promised to provide further details on this decision on Wednesday, February 28.

The announcement follows Hearts of Oak’s impressive 3-0 victory over Real Tamale United in the Ghana Premier League.

With anticipation building, the club is preparing to unveil a new board during its Annual General Meeting scheduled for March 2024.

These forthcoming changes align with the vision of the recently appointed Managing Director, Delali Anku-Adiamah.

The outgoing board, which has served for the past 12 years won the Premier League, two FA Cups, the Super Cup, and the President’s Cup.