Some affected residents of Gomoa Buduburam, known as Liberia Camp, have hijacked Buduburam Point Hope D/A Basic School.

They are using classrooms as their bedrooms after chiefs of Gomoa Fetteh and Buduburam demolished their houses on Tuesday.

Over 2000 Ghanaians and Liberian nationals were affected in the ongoing demolition exercise which started on Tuesday at Buduburam.

Pupils of Gomoa Buduburam Point Hope Basic School have been asked to go home because all classrooms have been occupied by Liberian nationals.

In an interview with Adom News, some of the affected Liberian nationals say they have no option but to occupy the school since the school was built for them by the United Nations.

The affected persons say they have been in the Liberia camp for 33 years but the chiefs failed to notify them before demolishing their houses.

The Gomoa Fetteh Traditional Council last week threatened to demolish portions of Zone E of the Budumburam camp to make way for the development of a market for traders who have been affected by the ongoing expansion works on the Kasoa-Winneba Highway.

The Traditional Authority said the activities of these market women along the stretch are impeding the work of contractors working on the expansion of the highway.

The traditional Council carried through with the threat by demolishing several structures at the Liberia Camp.

