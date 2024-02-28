Ranking member of Parliament’s Mines and Energy Committee, John Jinapor, has said Ghana is currently facing power crisis.

According to him, the country is shedding load because of two main factors.

Firstly, he mentioned that most of the generating plants are old, and at times they trip, affecting the system.

Secondly, he pointed out that there is no money to purchase heavy fuel.

He also noted that, the government is unable to pay for gas consumed from the West Africa Gas Pipeline, leading to another shutdown of the pipeline by WAPCO.

Mr. Jinapor referenced reports about the inability of state agencies in the power production and transmission ecosystem to meet their financial obligations.

“The Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) is currently unable to fulfill its payment obligations to the West African Gas Pipeline, which is responsible for transporting gas from Takoradi to Tema for power generation” he said in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Wednesday.

To the Member of Parliament for Yapei-Kusawgu, the country may be plunged back into darkness if nothing is done about the energy situation, which he describes as worrying.

ALSO READ:

You talk too much – Fatimatu Abubakar tells NDC over ‘dumsor’…

John Jinapor reveals cause of Tuesday’s power outage