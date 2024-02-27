Information Minister designate, Fatimatu Abubakar, has reassured Ghanaians that intermittent power supply known in local parlance as ‘dumsor’ is a thing of the past.

According to her, under the competent government led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, all Ghanaians will enjoy is stable power supply.

Mrs. Abubakar noted that, though there has power outages in recent times, it is not dumsor as the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) wants Ghanaians to believe.

“The NDC talks too much and makes baseless accusations. It’s not load shedding like the way they are lying to the public” she said on Asempa FM’s Ekosi Sen programme Wednesday

The opposition NDC has urged Ghanaians to brace themselves for dumsor since government is unable to pay for gas supply.

They claim government owes a colossal amount and the suppliers have vowed to cut gas supply to the power plants.

But Mrs Abubakar urged Ghanaians to treat NDC ‘s propaganda with the contempt it deserves.

She explained that, the recent power outage is due to maintenance work and not debt.

“For those equipment, maintenance is very necessary. The system has to be managed in such a way that it can cater to the demands,” she added.

ALSO READ:

Dumsor was solved before 2016 elections – NDC man claims

Mahama fixed ‘dumsor’ not your clueless government – NDC to Bawumia

ECG sets record straight on ‘dumsor’