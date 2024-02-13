Private legal practitioner and a communications team member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Twum Barimah has dismissed claims by the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia that the Akufo-Addo led government solved the country’s power crisis also called, ‘dumsor’.

According to him, the erstwhile Mahama administration solved ‘dumsor’ before it exited power in 2016.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Tuesday, Mr. Twum Barimah said the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) cannot claim credit because the NDC was tirelessly working during the turner of former President John Mahama to salvage the situation.

He also quizzed the NPP to provide evidence of what their government did to solve the nation’s power crisis.

“After President Mills, all his successes make it look like they are the best at everything. The NDC administration was working to solve the dumsor crisis. The biggest problem at that time was electricity generation so we needed more power. The NPP should acknowledge the NDC even if they also did something to solve the crisis when they came to power.

We should tell each other the truth. The NPP should tell us what they did to solve the dumsor that they are claiming. Even as of 2016 before President Akufo-Addo was sworn in, there was nothing like dumsor. It ended before the elections, the matter has been solved and power was on,” he added.

Watch video below: