A man with a troubled past of drug addiction, Prince Aniewu, has been enrolled as a mature student at the University of Ghana, Legon, as he embarks on a journey to fulfill his dream of becoming a legal practitioner.

His enrollment at the prestigious institution has sparked jubilation among Ghanaians who have witnessed his remarkable transformation.

Once ensnared by drug addiction, he found himself wandering the streets in a disheveled state, his future clouded by uncertainty.

However, with the support of kind benefactors and the determination to turn his life around, Prince took the courageous step to seek rehabilitation.

In a testimony he made in church, he detailed how he overcame drug addiction and has found renewed purpose in life.

He said he has made a full recovery, and he looks forward to finishing his course at Legon, which he is confident will propel him to a brighter future.

Prince expressed gratitude and joy for the opportunity to pursue his dreams and hopes his story serves as a beacon of hope and inspiration to others facing similar challenges.