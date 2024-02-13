Renowned Ghanaian actor and politician, John Dumelo has announced an initiative to provide internship opportunities for university students in his constituency, Ayawaso West Wuogon.

With the aim of empowering the youth and fostering skill development, Mr. Dumelo is inviting aspiring interns to apply for the positions.

Through his initiative, John Dumelo is offering internship placements to 200 lucky constituents, providing them with valuable hands-on experience and exposure to various fields.

According to him, it is in line with his vision to equip the next generation with the tools they need to succeed in their future careers.

Meanwhile, John Dumelo has commenced his campaign in the constituency, targeting homes, streets and schools ahead of the December general elections