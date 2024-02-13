The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has attributed recent power cuts in the Ashanti Region to the restoration of redundancies in power distribution.

Parts of the region have in the past few days experienced intermittent power outages with some areas plunged into darkness for nearly 12 hours.

This situation is adversely impacting some businesses and livelihoods.

But the Ashanti South Business Unit of ECG says the country is not back to load shedding.

Since Friday, major parts of the Ashanti Region, especially the regional capital, Kumasi, have been experiencing intermittent power cuts.

The development over the weekend left some residents perturbed.

Some residents who spoke to JoyNews expressed their worry about the intermittent power cuts.

“We have been sleeping in darkness for some time and it is so worrying. The ECG must come out to explain what is happening because it is affecting my business,” a resident said.

But the Ashanti South ECG General Manager, Ing. Fredrick Kwabena Bediako, says the issues are internal and not from GRIDCO or their power generators.

“These are not issues coming from GRIDCO or generational shortfall. These are internal ECG issues that are duly being responded to,” he indicated.

The company says it is putting in place measures to ensure stable electricity.

However, this will take time.

“It is an unpleasant situation but cable faults do happen. Even heat can cause all these things and most of these cables must have joints that must be prepared.

“We may come back to the way forward and see how best we can solve the situation,” he added.

